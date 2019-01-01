Victoria Herrera is a writer, brand and content strategist, and entrepreneur based in Asia. She is currently head of partnerships for Kumu, a social media app and tech start-up in the Philippines with a focus on livestream content.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Victoria Herrera is a writer, brand and content strategist, and entrepreneur based in Asia. She is currently head of partnerships for Kumu, a social media app and tech start-up in the Philippines with a focus on livestream content.