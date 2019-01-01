Victoria Lawson is a senior product manager at CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars and one of the Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For” for 14 consecutive years. Lawson is responsible for determining and executing digital strategies that deliver maximum value to customers and the business. She has over 11 years of marketing and product strategy experience with concentrations in digital and technology innovation. Prior to joining CarMax in 2011, Lawson was the director of marketing for Dozier Internet Law, P.C. She holds an MBA in from Virginia Commonwealth University.