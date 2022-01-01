Signing out of account, Standby...
Victoria Repa
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Founder & CEO of BetterMe
Victoria Repa is founder and CEO of BetterMe, the healthcare company, taking care of the physical and mental health of 100 million users worldwide. She's also been included in Forbes' 30 under 30 in the "Technology" category. She is an alumna of Apple Entrepreneur Camp.
Follow Victoria Repa on Social
Latest
6 Reasons Your Company Needs a Fitness Program
How do you keep the team spirit high while trying to manage stress levels and prevent a big dip in productivity? Corporate fitness.
6 razones por las que su empresa necesita un programa de acondicionamiento físico
¿Cómo mantiene alto el espíritu de equipo mientras trata de controlar los niveles de estrés y evitar una gran caída en la productividad? Fitness corporativo.