Vidhu Goyal

Vidhu Goyal is the Founder of WONK, which is a first ever student-tutor aggregator platform in India.
With an MBA from IMT Ghaziabad, Vidhu has been engaged for close to a decade in the Strategy domain prior to her entrepreneurial venture with MyEdge.in. She has worked on nation-wide projects and carries a deep understanding of ground level customer behavior and preferences. Her engagements included alliances with leading FMCG and consumer durable brands like Nestle and VLCC; developing and running PGPIM, an insurance specialized course with leading institutions like IGNOU, NMIMS, IMT, SIBM. She has also co-authored the book – ‘Growth Leadership’ during her stint at Max Life Insurance.