Signing out of account, Standby...
Vidya Nair
Latest
3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch Out For on RRPs and Pricing Gains
The Zacks Tobacco industry gains from reduced-risk products and solid pricing. Such upsides have been benefiting companies like Philip Morris (PM), Altria (MO) and Turning Point Brands (TPB). However, regulatory...
4 Cosmetics Stocks Looking Good on Favorable Demand Trends
The Zacks Cosmetics industry gains on higher demand amid consumers' increased outdoor movement. Such trends along with product launches are aiding companies like Estee Lauder (EL), Coty (COTY), Helen of...