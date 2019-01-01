My Queue

Vijay Jain

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder Director, ORRA

About Vijay Jain

Vijay Jain conceptualized and launched the brand ORRA in 2004. Today, it is one of India’s leading jewelry retail chain and India’s largest diamond-centric retail chain with over 30 boutiques in over 20 cities. Jain has also worked as an investment banker and private equity advisor. He is a management graduate from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.