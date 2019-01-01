Vijay Jain conceptualized and launched the brand ORRA in 2004. Today, it is one of India’s leading jewelry retail chain and India’s largest diamond-centric retail chain with over 30 boutiques in over 20 cities. Jain has also worked as an investment banker and private equity advisor. He is a management graduate from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.
