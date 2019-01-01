Vijay Kandhari has the calibre of a combination of 2 decades of rich experience and great depth of knowledge. From working with architects, conceptualizing the design, ideating, marketing and branding of the project, getting administrative and legal clearances, supervising construction activity, to effecting financial closures, he ensures operational efficiency at all stages. Mr. Vijay has invested in every project with boundless energy, passion and commitment. His dynamism has helped in the growth of the company and in transforming it from a family run business into the realty brand that evokes respect and admiration.