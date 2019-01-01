About Vikas Bhasin

Vikas Bhasin is founder and CEO of Chrysalid Outdoor Learning Centres -- wilderness campsites across India -- which serve as venues for adventure programs for corporates, schools, as well as family getaways. Bhasin is an avid runner and has done his basic mountaineering course from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi. He also holds an Advanced Wilderness First Aid certification from NOLS, USA.