About Vikram Chadha

Vikram Chadha, du Vice President of SME Marketing, has international executive level experience in general management, marketing P&L, product management, sales strategy and management responsibility, with over 15 years of telecommunication sector involvement in Asia, Africa, America and the Middle East. Given his extensive senior expertise in international telecommunications marketing, sales, business development, product management and customer experience, Chadha brings with him a wealth of marketing experience in the consumer, enterprise and SME segments. He is the go-to market specialist, with strong channel expertise and a portfolio that includes the development of many world first propositions. He has significant experience in handling sales operations for direct, indirect and retail channels across both consumer and enterprise segments, for both the fixed and mobile sectors. Chadha’s impressive people management skills are coupled with the ability to lead from the front. Throughout his career, Vikram has been responsible for the management of large multi-cultural teams in MTN, Globacom, Reliance, and with du in the UAE. With areas of expertise including turning around businesses and the development of markets/businesses from scratch, Vikram has a proven track record of incremental value creation. As a frequent participant and speaker at telecom events, he is seen as a thought leader in the mobile data and pricing for telecom services segments.