Vimal Narayanan Vishnu Kumar

Vimal Narayanan is the Founder and CEO. Since its inception in 2012, Vimal has led MedTrix’s global expansion, and today the agency is a partner to many of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. Vimal funded MedTrix Healthcare with his humble background of savings and from there the company has grown to become one of the top three medical and digital communications companies in India, servicing global clients.
