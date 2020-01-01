Vinay Bagri is a business strategist turned entrepreneur with over 18 years of experience. Vinay Bagri is the Co-founder & CEO of NiYo Solutions - a fintech startup conceptualized in 2015 that offers digital banking solutions for salaried employees across various sectors. Prior to this, he was working with Kotak Mahindra Bank as Business Head. In the past, he was worked with Standard Chartered, ICICI Bank etc to name a few. Having spent over a decade in leadership roles across unsecured lending, retail liabilities, corporate salary, and retail banking strategy, Vinay brings a deep understanding of distribution and retail banking to the table.



At NiYo, Vinay is responsible for building and executing a high-level growth driven strategy, cementing strategic partnerships, managing market dominance while delivering innovation for customer and channel partner base.



He has played a key role in enabling the business operations during the initial phase of the organization to establish a solid foundation of business, vibrant culture and talent pooling including leadership hiring for various roles.



Known to be a visionary among his peers, Vinay dons the role of a key strategist striking the right balance between the online and offline platforms.



With his rich domain expertise in banking and financial services, Vinay has always had a vision to integrate banking and technology to build a company that can provide path-breaking solutions to the upwardly mobile salaried class in India. Vinay has done his Masters specialized in International Business from IIM Calcutta.