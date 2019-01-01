My Queue

Vinay Kumar Shraff

Advocate

About Vinay Kumar Shraff

Vinay Kumar Shraff started his practice as an Advocate after practicing as a Chartered Accountant for more than 17 years because of his strong desire to take litigation practice beyond Tribunals. He practices as a counsel and advisor in the field of Indirect Taxation viz. Central Excise, Customs, Service Tax, VAT & GST, International Taxation, FEMA & Foreign Trade Policy. Author of numerous articles published in leading professional journals and Shraff has delivered lectures in various seminars. 