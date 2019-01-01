Vinay Kumar Shraff started his practice as an Advocate after practicing as a Chartered Accountant for more than 17 years because of his strong desire to take litigation practice beyond Tribunals. He practices as a counsel and advisor in the field of Indirect Taxation viz. Central Excise, Customs, Service Tax, VAT & GST, International Taxation, FEMA & Foreign Trade Policy. Author of numerous articles published in leading professional journals and Shraff has delivered lectures in various seminars.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.