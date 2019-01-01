My Queue

Vinayak Garg

Founder of Zest.Md (India) & Soulitude Inc. (USA)

About Vinayak Garg

Vinayak Garg is the Founder of Zest.Md (India) & Soulitude Inc. (USA). The focus of these companies is on using technology to improve wellness for patients. The products are currently used by 3000+ dietitians in 12 countries across the globe, serving over a million patients. Vinayak is a 2014 Fellow in the Startup Leadership Program in Delhi. ZestMD won the Challenge Cup (Health, India), organized by 1776 (a startup accelerator based in Washington DC, US). Vinayak was awarded the Young Visionary Award 2012 under Indiafrica, an initiative of Govt. of India.