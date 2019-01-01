About Vincent Bastien
Vincent Bastien, currently a teacher of luxury marketing strategies, holds a Master of Sciences from the Polytechnique School of Paris and a MBA from HEC; and is also alumni (SEP) of Stanford Business School. Bastien started his career in the Group Saint-Gobain in 1972, where later he became the CEO of Saint-Gobain Desjonquères. From 1988 to 1995, he was the CEO of Louis Vuitton. In 1995, he headed the Beauty Branch of SANOFI (Yves Saint-Laurent, Yves Rocher, Nina Ricci, Sanofi Beauté) and was the CEO of Yves Saint Laurent Parfum. In 1998, Bastien joined Vendome Luxury Group as the General Director of Lancel. Having left the luxury industry, Bastien directed Smart Valley, a startup IT consultancy group, and later was CEO of Quebecor World Europe. He is the author, with Jean-Noël Kapferer, of a book on luxury strategy in French (Luxe Oblige) and in English (The Luxury Strategy).