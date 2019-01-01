My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Vineet Arya

Vineet Arya

Founder and CEO, Outsourced CMO

About Vineet Arya

Vineet Arya has over 20+ years of experience in communications, brand building and 360 degrees marketing. He has worked with some of the most-sought-after MNCs, including AMD, SanDisk , Tata Power Solar at senior marketing positions. During his career span of 2 decades he has managed entire marketing bouquet right from brand building and PR to ATL, BTL and Digital marketing.