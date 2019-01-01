About Vineet Arya

Vineet Arya has over 20+ years of experience in communications, brand building and 360 degrees marketing. He has worked with some of the most-sought-after MNCs, including AMD, SanDisk , Tata Power Solar at senior marketing positions. During his career span of 2 decades he has managed entire marketing bouquet right from brand building and PR to ATL, BTL and Digital marketing.