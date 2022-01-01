Vineet Tyagi

Vineet Tyagi

Global CTO and country head, Biz2Credit India

Latest

News and Trends

Will RBI's New Laws Streamline And Promote Safe Digital Lending?

The idea is reformatory and can be of great help to regulate the finance in the market

News and Trends

Top Secrets For Using Fintech To Manage Small Business Cash Flow Challenges

Creation of a complex network of business activities with multiple payment channels, poor time management, the magnitude of payments to be collected and matched to funding mechanisms as necessitated, throws most businesses into a conundrum

