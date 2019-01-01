My Queue

Vinit Srivastava

Vinit Srivastava

Co-founder, Little Einsteins

About Vinit Srivastava

Vinit has been a serial entrepreneur, investor with 15+ years of senior leadership in corporate roles.Vinit is a member of The Chennai Angels and other angel groups participating in mentoring and fundraising for startups. Some of his startup investments have been in Purplle, PickMe, Appreize. He is an IIM Calcutta graduate.

He co-founded Little Einsteins, a chain of preschool based on Multiple Intelligence, along with his wife, Kopal. In the years 2012 and 2016, Little Einsteins ranked as top 10 preschool chains in India.