About Vinod Easwaran
Vinod Easwaran is the Chief Operating Officer at Seynse Technologies and he spearheads the organisation as the Venture Head. Seynse has created Loan Singh which is one of the leading digital Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) platforms in India. Airtel’s Online Store is powered by the Seynse’ LaaS technology. Seynse was incubated at Goa-based Prototyze, which has launched a clutch of ventures that have collectively raised over USD 12 million. These include Internet of Things and SaaS transportation technology company TempoGo, health and fitness start-up Mobiefit, and SaaS platform HandyTrain.