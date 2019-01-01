About Vip Sandhir

Vip Sandhir is the CEO of HighGround, which he founded in 2012 with a mission to change the way companies engage their employees. He has vast experience building start-ups from the ground up and growing them significantly. He previously worked as the Executive Vice President and Founding Executive at Echo Global Logistics (Nasdaq: Echo), the COO and Co-Founder at The BusBank, and the VP of Sales and Operations at Iexplore.