Vip Vyas

Contributor

Contributor
CEO, Distinctive Performance

About Vip Vyas

Vip Vyas is the CEO of Distinctive Performance.

Vip Vyas is best known for his ability to partner with senior executives to catalyse breakthrough shifts in performance. With over 20 combined years’ experience in the Oil & Gas and Mega-Infrastructure sectors, he has particular expertise in building High Performance Alliances, Joint-Ventures and Strategic Consortia where performance depends on building collaborative environments that satisfy a diverse range of stakeholder interests in complex settings.

Most recently Vip has been focussed on de-risking performance of large, complex projects and increasing project certainty; and is in the process of authoring a ground-breaking book on the subject. Vip has been a Visiting Consultant at the London Business School and studied Strategy and Execution at the Harvard Business School.