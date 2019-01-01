About Viral Jani

Viral Jani has been the driving force behind several challenging projects in Consumer Tech, Television Broadcasting, Digital, Social Media and Media Planning. Armed with more than 15 years of experience in media and technology, Viral today is playing a key role in spearheading Investment Operations at Times Bridge. Viral is based in Mumbai and overlooks success of Times Bridge’s rising investment portfolio in India through an innovation network of partner companies spread across the country. Time Bridge’s portfolio includes Uber, Airbnb, Coursera, Houzz, MUBI, Thrive, Vice, Business Insider, The Weather Channel and others.