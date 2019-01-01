Part of the founding team of Choxi.com (formerly known as Nomorerack), EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Vishal Agarwal have spearheaded Choxi’s digital and TV marketing efforts for the last 5 years. The company has raised $52 million in primary capital. Prior to Choxi he worked at Citigroup India offices, and is also working now on a self-funded startup called ItsaCheckmate.com. Choxi was awarded the No. 1 digital marketer in the country by Internet Retailer.