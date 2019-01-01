My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Vishal Agarwal

Vishal Agarwal

Guest Writer
CMO of Choxi.com, Founder and CEO of ItsaCheckmate.com

About Vishal Agarwal

Part of the founding team of Choxi.com (formerly known as Nomorerack), EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Vishal Agarwal have spearheaded Choxi’s digital and TV marketing efforts for the last 5 years. The company has raised $52 million in primary capital. Prior to Choxi he worked at Citigroup India offices, and is also working now on a self-funded startup called ItsaCheckmate.com. Choxi was awarded the No. 1 digital marketer in the country by Internet Retailer.