Vishal Gupta is the Co-founder and CEO of Searchtrade.com, a disruptive search platform which allows its users to ‘own’ keywords and earn in Bitcoins while they search on the internet. Vishal aims to bring about a paradigm shift in the way people search on the internet. He sees great potential in Bitcoins or cryptocurrencies as an alternative transaction system and believes in the opportunities that it can bring to the internet economy. He also holds a patent in Computer Implemented Methods and System for Trading Keyword(s) in a Search Network.

Prior to SearchTrade, Vishal co-founded Bitcoin Alliance India in 2014 - a non-profit organization, encouraging the Indian market towards bitcoins and related services. Today BAI engages with various law firms and government departments to help them understand Bitcoin or Crypto currencies in order to help them come up or frame laws to legitimize use of bitcoins in India.