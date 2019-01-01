Vishal Kejariwal

CEO and Co-founder of Taxidio, a global DIY trip planner that acts as an umbrella portal for the different aspects of travel such as destination selection, itinerary creation, travel guides, and hotel and attraction bookings. I am an alumnus of NarseeMonjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and have worked in sectors such as steel, ports, shipping and telecom for one of India’s biggest conglomerates. Having visited over 25 countries, I have taken my penchant for travelling and turned it into a full-time job.