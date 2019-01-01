My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Vishal Kejariwal

Vishal Kejariwal

CEO and Co-founder, Taxidio

About Vishal Kejariwal

CEO and Co-founder of Taxidio, a global DIY trip planner that acts as an umbrella portal for the different aspects of travel such as destination selection, itinerary creation, travel guides, and hotel and attraction bookings. I am an alumnus of NarseeMonjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and have worked in sectors such as steel, ports, shipping and telecom for one of India’s biggest conglomerates. Having visited over 25 countries, I have taken my penchant for travelling and turned it into a full-time job.