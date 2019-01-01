Vishal Vasu is a Whole-time Director and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Dev Information Technology Ltd. (DEV IT) and leads the company’s Technology and Innovation ecosystem. He is responsible for managing DEV IT’s innovation portfolio and creating new growth drivers for the company. In addition to planning and executing DEV IT’s technology roadmap and strategy, Vishal has responsibility for driving innovation through Research & Development activities in DEVLabs and leveraging emerging technologies to bring the newest innovations to clients globally. He provides technical direction across the company in areas of managed services, architecture designs, software technology, and cybersecurity thus supporting project development that fuels business growth. Along with this, he is also leading the Information Technology function for DEV IT, including its infrastructure, systems, processes, and security.

Vishal brings with him extensive systems engineering, software development and information management expertise from over two decades of experience. He is a certified technology specialist on Microsoft platforms, a certified Cybersecurity Expert and carries a diploma of Management in e-Business. He is a frequent speaker, publication contributor and an avid blogger on information technology. His articles have been published in a variety of publications.