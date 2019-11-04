Vishen Lakhiani is the founder and CEO of Mindvalley, an award-winning education movement with over millions of students worldwide and growing fast. He is also The New York Times bestselling author of The Code of the Extraordinary Mind, now translated into 25+ languages. He is also the founder of A-Fest and Mindvalley University, two major event experiences in the field of personal transformation. Vishen also created Mindvalley Quests, a new kind of online learning platform that produces 800% better completion rates than the industry average. As a speaker and activist, Vishen works to evolve the core systems that shape our lives, including education, work culture, politics, and wellbeing.