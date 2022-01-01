Vitaly Alexandrov

Vitaly Alexandrov

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO at Food Rocket

Vitaly Alexandrov is a serial entrepreneur and the founder and CEO at Food Rocket, a startup that provides 15-minute grocery delivery. He previously founded award-winning CRM agency Out of Cloud and is the author of the best-selling book "Email Marketing Strategy."

https://www.foodrocket.me/

Latest

Leadership

Hiring vs. Outsourcing: How to Recognize the Right Moment to Add Talent to Your Team

When deciding whether to hire or outsource, there are a few key considerations.

Growth Strategies

6 Steps All Startups Must Take to Sustain Business Growth

Growth trajectories may look different depending on the industry, but there are some steps that all startups can take to stay on the path of sustainable growth.

Estrategias de crecimiento

Seis pasos que todas las empresas emergentes deben seguir para mantener el crecimiento empresarial

Las trayectorias de crecimiento pueden verse diferentes según la industria, pero hay algunos pasos que todas las nuevas empresas pueden tomar para mantenerse en el camino del crecimiento sostenible.

Food Industry

From Bulking to Instant Purchase: How the Market Environment is Changing

The pandemic has accelerated the slow shift toward convenient, on-demand grocery delivery in many markets.

Industria de alimentos

Del volumen a la compra instantánea: cómo está cambiando el entorno del mercado

La pandemia ha acelerado el lento cambio hacia la entrega conveniente de comestibles a pedido en muchos mercados.

