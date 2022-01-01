Signing out of account, Standby...
Vitaly Alexandrov
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO at Food Rocket
Latest
Hiring vs. Outsourcing: How to Recognize the Right Moment to Add Talent to Your Team
When deciding whether to hire or outsource, there are a few key considerations.
Contratación versus subcontratación: cómo reconocer el momento adecuado para agregar talento a su equipo
Al decidir si contratar o subcontratar, hay algunas consideraciones clave.
6 Steps All Startups Must Take to Sustain Business Growth
Growth trajectories may look different depending on the industry, but there are some steps that all startups can take to stay on the path of sustainable growth.
Seis pasos que todas las empresas emergentes deben seguir para mantener el crecimiento empresarial
Las trayectorias de crecimiento pueden verse diferentes según la industria, pero hay algunos pasos que todas las nuevas empresas pueden tomar para mantenerse en el camino del crecimiento sostenible.
From Bulking to Instant Purchase: How the Market Environment is Changing
The pandemic has accelerated the slow shift toward convenient, on-demand grocery delivery in many markets.
Del volumen a la compra instantánea: cómo está cambiando el entorno del mercado
La pandemia ha acelerado el lento cambio hacia la entrega conveniente de comestibles a pedido en muchos mercados.