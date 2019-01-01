Vivek Khanna is the Managing Director for the India Region, responsible for India Commercial, India Operations and Global Operating Center. Vivekbrings 23 years of proven expertise in Customer/Employee Experience Strategy & Deployment, Building Services, Transformation & Efficient Service Delivery and Growth across multiple geographies and industry domains.. Before joining First Advantage in 2014, he was the Senior Vice President and Head of Emerging Geographies at MphasiS, an HP Company; where he led a team of over 10,000 people. Prior, he was the Senior Director and Global Head for Continuous Improvement for a $1.1 billion business at Convergys, the GM of Strategic Marketing at Lotus Management LLC in the US and Consultant with Ernst & Young in the UK and before that in India.