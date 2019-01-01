Vivek Ranadivé (@Vivek) is the founder, chairman and CEO of TIBCO Software, which helps more than 4,000 customers combine Fast Data with real-time information to provide immediate awareness and enable instant action. Vivek has led the advancement and use of real-time technology in business operations and decision-making. With revenue run rate of over one billion dollars, TIBCO is one of the fastest-growing software companies in its peer group. In 2013, Vivek became the first Indian majority owner of an NBA team when he purchased the Sacramento Kings.
