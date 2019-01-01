Vivek Sharma has a robust background of Sales, Business Development, and Market Access and Marketing with more than 12 years of experience across the country in multinational Pharma & Healthcare conglomerates. He has founded, ”EVAH Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd” in November 2016. He has a keen interest in mentoring start-ups and helping them to position & market their product/ service the desired way. Mr Sharma is helping marketers to bridge the gap between internal and external audiences through innovative brand marketing solutions across through digital, media and activations medium. He also consults SMEs to identify & leverage their core capabilities and scale up their business. Apart from this he also does philanthropic work and with the help of his wife and his IIM classmate Sushil Dugar, built another benevolent foundation called, “Mickey Amogh Foundation”. With the help of his team, they work for healthcare awareness & access and women empowerment. In his pastime, he loves to read books, travel, connect new people and learn new things about different cultures. He has started writing in his leisure time. His mission is to touch one hundred thousand lives before he takes his last breath.