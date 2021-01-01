Viviana Jiménez Coria

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
La historia de la que nadie habla detrás de las mujeres que abren su negocio
La poca felixibilidad que existe en los trabajos, el trabajo doméstico no remunerado y la brecha salarial han impulsado a las mujeres a optar por sumarse a las filas del emprendimiento.
The story that nobody talks about behind the women who open their business
The low flexibility that exists in jobs, unpaid domestic work and the wage gap have prompted women to choose to join the ranks of entrepreneurship.