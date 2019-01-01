My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Vlad Dobrynin

Vlad Dobrynin

Guest Writer
Founder, Humans.net

About Vlad Dobrynin

Vlad Dobrynin is the founder of Humans.net, the one-stop-shop for finding work and finding help for every task imaginable. With decades of experience working with startups and the brands he's established in 12 countries across the globe, Dobrynin has expertise spanning the banking, telecom and technology sectors. His specialties include general management, corporate strategy, marketing and product management. He holds an executive MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics.