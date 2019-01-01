About Vlad Dobrynin

Vlad Dobrynin is the founder of Humans.net, the one-stop-shop for finding work and finding help for every task imaginable. With decades of experience working with startups and the brands he's established in 12 countries across the globe, Dobrynin has expertise spanning the banking, telecom and technology sectors. His specialties include general management, corporate strategy, marketing and product management. He holds an executive MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics.