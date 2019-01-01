Vodacom One Net Business, the next evolution towards a truly fixed and mobile converged telephony service. One Net Business is a leading range of all-in-one cellphone, landline and video-conferencing solutions for your business. Vodacom One Net Business provides enhanced Unified Communications features and functionality that will integrate your fixed and mobile telephony services and lines, offering a true convergence experience.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.