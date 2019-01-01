My Queue

VP Nandakumar

MD & CEO, Manappuram Finance Ltd

About VP Nandakumar

Mr. V.P. Nandakumar is the Managing Director & CEO of Manappuram Finance Ltd., a leading gold loan company that is ranked among India’s top 20 non-banking finance companies. Manappuram’s origins go back to 1949 when it was founded by the late V.C. Padmanabhan, father of Mr. Nandakumar. In those days its activity was money lending carried out on a modest scale at Valapad. Mr. Nandakumar took over the reins of this one branch business in 1986 after his father expired. Since then, it has been a story of unprecedented growth, and his leadership was instrumental in scripting the success story.