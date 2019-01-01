My Queue

Vrutika Dawda

Vrutika Dawda

Director-IdeateLabs

About Vrutika Dawda

Overseeing the day-to-day running of IdeateLabs, Vrutika Dawda is an integral part of the core management team. In her role as Director she is stewarding this firebrand digital marketing agency that is committed to creating path-breaking strategy and creative solutions for brands. She ably helms Corporate Affairs, Corporate Finance, Legal and Compliance amongst other core functions, while also overseeing business operations. She is self-driven, growth-oriented and like a true-blue entrepreneur manages to sniff opportunities out of the direst challenges. Overcoming hurdles has been the mainstay of her leadership style.