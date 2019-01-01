Waddah Barkawi is the Office Managing Partner for EY Libya and EY Palestine. He is also one of the Partners at EY Jordan and works with clients in both Jordan and Iraq. In addition, Barkawi is the ‘EY Entrepreneur of the Year’ Country Leader for Jordan.

Barkawi joined EY in 2002 following his tenure at Arthur Anderson, bringing with him more than 25 years of in-depth experience in the fields of assurance services and audit. Throughout his longstanding career, he worked closely with several regional banks and investment companies in Jordan, Palestine, Libya and Iraq, in addition to multiple government organizations, telecoms, power and utilities companies, service providers and many others. He has extensive experience working in the aviation and life science sectors as well as family businesses and entrepreneurs.

Barkawi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with concentration in Management from Southwest Texas State University, USA. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the USA, a member of the American Institute for Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Endeavor Jordan Board of Directors. More recently, Waddah was appointed by His Majesty King Abdullah II as a member of the Royal Committee, which is responsible for assessing and overseeing the progress being made regarding the Executive Plan of the National Integrity Charter.