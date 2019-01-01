Wain Kellum is president of Vonage Business Solutions, providing cloud-based communications solutions for businesses. Kellum’s extensive experience includes starting six rapid-growth companies, the first of which he sold to HP. He has a bachelor of science in business administration with honors from the University of South Carolina, an MBA from Georgia State University, and completed the advanced management program at Harvard Business School.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.