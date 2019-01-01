My Queue

Wain Kellum

Wain Kellum

Guest Writer
President of Vonage Business Solutions

About Wain Kellum

Wain Kellum is president of Vonage Business Solutions, providing cloud-based communications solutions for businesses. Kellum’s extensive experience includes starting six rapid-growth companies, the first of which he sold to HP. He has a bachelor of science in business administration with honors from the University of South Carolina, an MBA from Georgia State University, and completed the advanced management program at Harvard Business School.