Walid Tahabsem is a Jordanian tech entrepreneur who founded Integrated Technology Group (ITG) back in 1989. Today, as ITG’s President and CEO, he leads one of the most successful IT companies offering quality end-to-end products and services for the education and public sectors in more than 20 countries worldwide.

Walid is also the co-founder and a board member of Oasis500, the region’s premier education and counselor-driven seed investment program. He also serves on the Board of Endeavor, Prince Hamzah Bin Al Hussein School Board of Trustees, and Jordan’s ICT Advisory Council. Walid has been an active member of a number of key national boards, councils and associations including; Jordan’s National Agenda, Jordan’s Board of Education, Jordan University for Science and Technology (JUST) Advisory Council, German Jordan University (GJU) Advisory Council, Information Technology Association of Jordan (INT@J) Board, and Jordan’s Youth Development Program INJAZ.

He is an active member of Saudi Al-Aghar Thinktank, a non-profit, independent Think-Tank aiming to transform Saudi Arabia into a Knowledge Society. He was recently awarded with the Order of Independence, by His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein, which makes him the first Jordanian honored in this category.