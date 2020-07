Walied Elamien is Product Partnerships Program Manager at Facebook. Walied, or Willie to his friends, is a Sudanese British engineer with a passion for startups and entrepreneurship. He grew up in London, holds an engineering degree from Cambridge University, and first worked in the Middle East with Rocket Internet, launching hellofood in Egypt, which later acquired Otlob.com. He then worked as Managing Director for regionalaccelerator Flat6Labs before moving to Facebook in Dubai.