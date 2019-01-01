About Walter Bond

For nearly two decades, Walter Bond has been a premiere expert on peak performance. Bond teaches his Think! Execute! Dominate! principles through keynotes, training, consulting and with his international group coaching platform. Bond is considered one of the industries top thought leaders on peak performance and routinely is listed as one of meeting planners favorite keynote speakers. He spent eight years playing as a shooting guard for NBA teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons.