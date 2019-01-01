Warrick Kernes is a serial eCommerce entrepreneur. Having won London's Young Businessman of 2009 Award he returned home to SA and started the award winning online store Action Gear. As a recognised eCommerce Expert in SA Warrick has spoken at JP Morgan, to the MBA class at WITS Business School and more. He sits on the Education Committee for the eCommerce Forum of Africa and is now dedicated to growing the eCommerce industry through the Insaka eCommerce Academy." rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Insaka eCommerce Academy.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.