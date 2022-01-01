Signing out of account, Standby...
Wayne Chang
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Digits
Wayne Chang is a serial entrepreneur and one of Forbes’s Top 50 Angel Investors. He’s created products acquired by Google and Twitter and has been involved in over 80 startups, resulting in 24 exits. His latest venture, Digits, backed by Benchmark and GV, is revolutionizing business finance.
Follow Wayne Chang on Social
Latest
A Massive, Ignored Market Is Ready for Disruption
A seismic shift is happening in business finance and it's driven by four things.
Un mercado masivo e ignorado está listo para la disrupción
Se está produciendo un cambio radical en las finanzas empresariales y está impulsado por cuatro factores.