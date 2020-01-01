As CEO and chairman at Quantasy + Associates (Q+A), Will Campbell has worked with clients including Google, Lionsgate and Wells Fargo along with iconic public figures like Magic Johnson and Kevin Hart throughout his 20-year career. Campbell’s unique vision that blends advertising, technology, entertainment and culture has earned the agency numerous industry awards. Q+A was named one of America’s fastest growing private companies in 2018 by Inc. magazine. Campbell is a member of the Empowerment Congress 40 Under 40 and more recently was appointed to the LA Small Business Commission, where he provides ongoing advice and support to the LA County Board of Supervisors to help businesses grow in the community.