Will Meier is content director at Musicbed, the music licensing site for filmmakers, brands, ad agencies and TV studios, where he leads the company’s branded content, social media and other marketing initiatives. Since joining Musicbed three years ago, Meier has helped foster a strong creative environment for his team, with a goal of maintaining a consistent and resonant brand voice in the music and film industries. He lives in Fort Worth with his wife, Claire.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.