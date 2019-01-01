William Craig is the founder and president of WebpageFX, a full-service Internet marketing company that helps businesses raise their profiles and increase their revenue, through diverse online strategies including social-media management, search-engine optimization, and digital public relations. Providing clients with an average of 20 percent increased revenue annually, WebpageFX has generated over $115 million in revenue for clients in the past year alone.
