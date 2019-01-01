About William Litvack

William Litvack began his professional career as a research analyst, focusing on the publicly traded healthcare sector. As the founder and CEO of SquadUP, he oversees all aspects of the business including product development, business development, sales, marketing and fundraising. SquadUP provides hosts and event-goers with an immersive social event experience through their web and mobile devices. SquadUP's applications for desktop web, iOS and Android transform the event experience with an end-to-end, mobile first solution for event planning, messaging, image sharing and ticketing.