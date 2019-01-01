William R. Wilson is the CEO of Bloom Intelligence, a software and managed services company that provides data analytics and marketing automation tools to restaurants and retail brick and mortar locations. With real-time information on who is visiting their locations, how often and for how long, restaurants and retailers gaingroundbreaking tools to engage and delight their customers. The company uses mobile technology, big data and location analytics to provide valuable business insights to independent stores and restaurants, national chains and franchises.
