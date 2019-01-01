About Winston Adi
Winston is an investment associate in MDI Ventures. He has three years of experience in securing deals, negotiation, and analysis. He has domain expertise and interest in next-tech infrastructure, fintech, and gaming.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.