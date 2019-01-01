About Wissam Youssef
Wissam Youssef is the co-founder and General Manager of CME, a technology consulting firm that provides end to end engineering solutions from consulting to design and development, across hardware and software. Wissam co-founded CME in 2003, and with nothing but a small office in Beirut, a few desks and $100 worth of capital, Wissam’s hard work and determination made CME flourish, earning a track record among top US Fortune 500 companies after just 13 years. Today, CME is a multi-national company with 300+ engineers located in Argentina, China, India, Lebanon and the United States, implementing groundbreaking industrial IoT solutions with unique engineering capabilities that place the company on top of the Lebanese technology sector.