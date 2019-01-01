Wits Commercial Enterprise

WITS Enterprise delivers a range of strategic services focused on marketing and commercialising WITS University’s research, intellectual capital and innovations. Owned by the University of the Witwatersrand, our company comprises of three specialist units providing dedicated programmes and solutions that are aligned with our objective to broaden and deepen the University’s impact. These are Innovation Support, Research Support and Short Courses.
Location
Johannesburg, Gauteng
